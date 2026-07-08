7 July 2026 may go down in the history books as a turning point for the far right in Europe, but which way things are turning is hard to tell at this stage. Yesterday saw major developments for the far right in Europe’s three biggest countries – France, Britain and Germany. And that’s significant, because the far right is polling in first place in all three.

Let’s start with France. First we got the unexpected news that from a French appeals court that they are upholding Le Pen’s conviction for embezzlement but they are striking down the ban on her running for president next year. This means that she will be under house arrest next year during the election, and it prompted an obvious question: will she run for president wearing an ankle bracelet? She told French news channel LCI a week ago that this would “not be possible” because a presidential candidate needs to move freely. She could not imagine having to ask a magistrate’s permission each time she wants to hold a rally or give an interview. So the assumption was, if her conviction were upheld, her young protégé Jordan Bardella would be the candidate.

But then last night, in an interview on France’s main broadcaster TF1, she announced, “I am the candidate for the presidential election.” Bardella will be running alongside her but as candidate for prime minister, she said. “We offer the French a duo, president and prime minister, and this duo is solid and has very strong convictions. We are a winning ticket.”

This US-style concept of a presidential “ticket” does not exist in France. But Le Pen is going to make it a thing. She will try for a fourth time to become president of France.

Talking to people here in Brussels ahead of the verdict, it was hard to tell which outcome people wanted. On one hand, out of two bad options for the EU, some people I’ve talked to felt that Bardella would be the lesser of the two evils should the far right take the presidency. He has less historical animosity toward the EU, is from a younger generation, and is perceived as being more business-friendly than his mentor. Plenty of people I’ve talked to also saw him as more “beatable” than Le Pen, given his inexperience, youth and questions lingering over his personal life. On the other hand, he doesn’t come with the same baggage as Le Pen, who still carries the surname of her notorious father even if she distanced herself from him long before his death last year.

“I honestly don’t have a preference, both candidacies come with risks,” one centrist in the EU bubble told me last week. He likened the situation to Democrats who wanted Trump to be the Republicans’ candidate in 2016 because they thought he could never win with the baggage he came with. “We should be careful what we wish for.”

Both Le Pen and Bardella are polling in first place ahead of next year’s election, meaning it’s likely that either one will win the first round. But polls then show that either one would face the same difficulty winning in the run-off second round that Le Pen has faced in the last two elections against President Macron. But Bardella has been polling slightly higher than Le Pen.

How is it going to work having a candidate campaigning while wearing an ankle bracelet? We’re about to find out. Experts say that, at minimum, house arrest means she would need to stay every night in her own home. Since people are allowed to go to work, she can argue that campaigning is her work. But she would not to be able to stay overnight in other French cities before or after campaign appearances, for example. Will she wear her ankle bracelet as a badge of honour? Will she downplay it? There are many questions.

Nigel’s ‘vanity election’

Meanwhile in the UK, Nigel Farage made the dramatic announcement that he is resigning as a member of Parliament in order to trigger a by-election in which he will run as a candidate. Why is he doing such a nonsensical thing? He is trying to overcome a financial scandal by demonstrating that he has popular support. Much like prime ministers call snap elections while under siege in an appeal to the public to bail them out with a popular mandate, Farage hopes that like Andy Burnham, he can be propelled toward the office of prime minister with a landslide by-election victory. “This will be a people versus the establishment by-election,” he said in a press conference. “It’s a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire establishment, to frankly tell them where to go.”

There’s just one problem: the other parties have already said they’re not going to play along with his game. The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Labour, Greens and rival far right party Restore Britain have all said they will not field candidates. Farage will be running against himself, all alone.

The father of Brexit is currently being investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over whether he broke House of Commons rules by failing to declare a £5 million donation from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. He has given several contradictory accounts of why he didn’t declare it, sometimes saying it’s because it was a gift to use any way he likes, sometimes saying it was given to him before he was an MP to pay for his personal security, sometimes saying that the whole thing is fake news. At his press conference yesterday, he defended the right of politicians to receive support from wealthy patrons. “We absolutely need successful people from all walks of life – but particularly from business and industry,” he said.

“There is no easy way to describe what Nigel Farage has just done, because to even try requires that you surrender your commitment to elementary logic. It is impossible to even express it in a single sentence, because at the end the sentence will negate itself. Let’s give it a go. The Reform leader is going to run a ‘people vs the establishment’ campaign over his right to receive undisclosed gifts from a man who calls him daddy and writes books called ‘How to Launder Money’,” wrote Ian Dunt on Substack yesterday. “No, that sounds mad. Let’s try again. The Reform leader has triggered a vote in his constituency on the principle of whether there should be scrutiny of his finances. No that’s fucking crazy, that can’t be right. The Reform leader is going to sidestep a highly damaging news story by elevating it to the most important narrative in politics for the next six weeks. No, that doesn’t work either. It can’t done. You cannot make it make sense.”

Farage’s rivals were also not kind in their descriptions of yesterday’s spectacle. Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch told Politico: “What I saw was a man who is cracking under the pressure. He went on telly, having a hissy fit, because for the first time he is finally having to face some scrutiny after a very long honeymoon, and he cannot handle it.” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “If this by-election does go ahead now, we are calling on all parties to stand aside and refuse to give oxygen to Farage’s vanity project.”

AfD’s group disbanded?

And finally, the third development – concerning Germany. Ever since the far-right Alternative for Germany party came second in 2024’s European Parliament election in Germany, there have been questions about their political home. The party’s lead candidate Maximilian Krah had a very public falling out with Le Pen and therefor was barred from entering the far-right Patriots for Europe group she formed with Viktor Orban and Geert Wilders. Relations between Le Pen and party leader Alice Weidel haven’t been much better. So the AfD had to form their own group, Europe of Sovereign Nations, with a ragtag selection of individual MEPs from small parties in other countries. To form a political group, you need at least 23 MEPs from seven different member states.

Political groups receive EU taxpayer money for their administration, and that is the origin of Le Pen’s legal troubles. Money that was meant to go toward European activity instead went to domestic French politics.

ESN has 15 AfD MEPs from Germany, together with one or two MEPs each from eight other countries, from very obscure parties. This is, in short, not so much a European group as it is AfD’s vehicle in Brussels. That has made the group very vulnerable to collapse, which has happened in the past to previous far-right groups that were dominated by just one party (such as Farage’s EFDD group in 2014, which I wrote about here for European Voice at the time). It only takes one or two MEPs leaving to trigger such a group’s collapse. The speculation has been that when ESN inevitably disbanded, Weidel and Le Pen would put their differences aside and AfD would be welcomed into the PfE, making it the second-largest group in the Parliament.

But MEPs have decided, inexplicably, to accelerate that process by voting yesterday to trigger a process to disband ESN due to the behaviour of their MEPs. The vote, with 414 in favour vs 224 against in a secret ballot, tasks the Authority for European Political Parties and European Political Foundations (APPF) to investigate ESN’s compliance with EU values. Specifically, MEPs cite as evidence AfD members expressing Nazi sympathies, the MEP from the Dutch party Forum for Democracy calling for “remigration” in order to preserve a “white” Europe, racist banners installed by Czechia’s SPD party, and an action by Bulgaria’s Revival to stop the broadcast of a film featuring scenes of homosexuality. Most heavily, the motion is relying on a German court’s ruling last year that found AfD’s policy programme to be “contrary to human dignity and freedom of religion”.

But what motivated the vote to happen at this exact moment was the far-right chants of “send them back” following the vote last month passing an EPP-designed law toughening asylum rules and giving the green light to third-country return hubs - scenes that have shocked Brussels.

“There is strong evidence that the AfD’s European party, the ESN, is in breach of the EU’s core values,” said German Green MEP Daniel Freund, who initiated the motion, yesterday. “Racism, homophobia and antisemitism have no place in Europe and anyone who peddles hate speech must not be allowed to receive a single cent of EU money.”

Here’s the problem though: it wasn’t just ESN MEPs who were chanting and celebrating in the European Parliament following the asylum vote. It was also PfE MEPs, and I’m told some from Meloni’s ECR also joined in (though less fervently). All of the accusations being levied at ESN could also be levied against PfE and ECR. So why is ESN being targeted and not them? Is it because PfE has sitting prime ministers in the European Council, and perhaps the next president of France? Is the Parliament ready to move against a group that includes the prime ministers of Italy and Belgium? Is the reason that ESN is being targeted simply because there is no governing party in their membership?

The EPP’s support for this motion reeks of hypocrisy. Let’s get real here: all of the transgressions listed against the ESN have been expressed by Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the United States - for example the “remigration” rhetoric. How can the EPP vote to disband a European party expressing these sentiments that are supposedly “not in line with EU values” while at the same time saying the Trump regime is a “great ally” of Europe? It’s completely inconsistent.

I know people are understandably upset about the distressing scenes we saw in the parliament last month. But I’m not sure that going after a political group that was probably about to collapse anyway is the smartest response. All it’s going to do is give the ESN, PfE and ECR further fodder to say the EU is persecuting them for their beliefs. These groups are receiving EU taxpayer money because 23% of European voters voted for parties in these three far-right groups in the 2024 election. If you include the EPP, voters in that election gave the European Parliament a right-wing majority (these four right-of-center groups together have 52% of EP seats).

The problem is not with the funding. The problem is with the voters. And that isn’t going to be solved by depriving funding from the elected representatives people voted for because we don’t like what they’re saying.

Taken together, it’s really hard to know right now whether these three developments yesterday were good news or bad news for the European far right. We may look back and say this was the moment that all three were able to ride the momentum of a persecution narrative all the way to their nations’ highest offices. Or it could be the beginning of their unravelling – losing control of events just when they were at the peak of their popularity.

Given that early elections remain a distinct possibility in Germany and Britain, we are looking at the very real possibility of Europe’s three largest countries all being under the control of the far right by the end of next year. Given how unpredictable things are at the moment, it’s also a very real possibility that all these movements will have lost steam by then. But in order for that to happen, we need to give Europeans an alternative to believe in. And right now, our centrist leaders are completely failing to do that.