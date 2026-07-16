There’s a word Brussels loves right now: sovereignty. Digital sovereignty, energy sovereignty, defence sovereignty. And yet there’s one form of sovereignty few in Brussels seem willing to name, let alone pursue. It’s the ability of Europeans to think their own thoughts, rather than unconsciously borrowing the mental furniture of a country across the Atlantic.

The Slovenian author Gorazd Hladnik has defined this concept as “cognitive sovereignty” – the ability for a people to set their own narratives rather than accepting the narratives of others. “Europe's deepest vulnerability is not military or economic – it is cognitive,” he writes in his Libertas Europa paper on the subject. “Europe is progressively losing the capacity to define reality according to its own experience, traditions and interests. This is cognitive dependence: the gradual adoption of externally generated narratives and values without independent evaluation.”

“This condition is hard to recognise because democracy formally continues. Elections happen, media report, universities teach. Yet the cognitive environment within which democratic judgement forms is increasingly shaped outside Europe.”