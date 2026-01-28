Gulf Stream Blues

Gulf Stream Blues

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Eleanor Mayrhofer's avatar
Eleanor Mayrhofer
Jan 28

You read my mind! I've spent time in India for work and for family reasons and know a bit about it's history (a bit) and was thinking India is a better model for the EU than the US colonies especially because of the language differences, size and scale. Modi is not my favorite but the way he is manouvering the country through the current geopolitical situation is noteworthy.

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