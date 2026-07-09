Yesterday I wrote about the three big developments that took place on the same day for the French, British and German far right – all three of whom are currently polling first in their respective countries. I wrote that for all three, it was hard to tell if these were setbacks or rocket fuel for them. For Le Pen and the AfD, the jury’s still out. But for Nigel Farage, 48 hours after his dramatic press conference on Tuesday it is already clear that his gambit is failing.

As a recap, the father of Brexit is currently being investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over whether he broke House of Commons rules by failing to declare a £5 million donation from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. After taking the money he reportedly lobbied the governor of the Bank of England to relax rules on cryptocurrency.