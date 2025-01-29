Gulf Stream Blues

Gulf Stream Blues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Smyth's avatar
Tim Smyth
Jan 30, 2025

You should check out this article by Canadian Constitutional Scholar Emmett Macfarlane.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-155330897

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Keating · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture