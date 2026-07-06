I’ve been in Ireland the past days on the press trip for the start of Ireland’s presidency of the EU Council - the upper chamber of the union’s legislature representing national governments with a rotating chairmanship. It’s always a delight to be in Ireland. I make no secret of the fact that this is my favourite EU country, and not just because of my ancestry. Nevertheless, the article is going to dish out some harsh truths about the emerald isle that some will not like to hear.

We’ve had briefings with Irish ministers and business leaders, as well as a joint press conference with Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held after she convened a college meeting in Cork.

During all these briefings, it became clear that there are two awkward subjects that Ireland’s politicians are having to grapple with as their presidency starts. One is their military neutrality in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine (I’ll write more about that below). The other is the degree to which American big tech companies (and pharma as well) have disproportionate power in this country. Sweetheart tax deals attracted them to base their European headquarters here and that’s given them quite a lot of power in Dublin, since they account for such a large portion of the country’s economy.