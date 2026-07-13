Last week I gave the keynote speech at the European Economic and Social Committee conference in Sofia, Bulgaria. The EESC is the consultative body that, since 1958, has been representing employers and workers in advising EU lawmakers on legislation (it sits alongside the Committee of the Regions, which represents states and municipalities).

In my speech I laid out the reasons why Europe is not currently free and sovereign and the things that need to be done to get us there. I listed the three foreign powers on which Europe’s dependence poses a problem: Russia, China and America. For this continent’s Atlanticist establishment, just putting those three together is controversial enough. But I went further, arguing that though it is the one that our leaders never want to talk about, Europe’s dependence on America is by far most entrenched and the most dangerous. It was this aspect that the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã led with in their coverage of the speech last week.

I thought my readers might want to watch the full speech here on my Substack. It’s also an opportunity to write about an interesting phenomenon I’ve noticed while doing these speeches and readings to promote my book The Owned Continent (and more recently the French edition Le Continent Captif) over the past seven months.