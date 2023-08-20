Gulf Stream Blues is written by the American-European journalist Dave Keating, based in Brussels. It focuses on European politics, and wide questions of Europe’s place in the world.

Dave is ranked as the number one EU social media influencer for 2023, coming in second in 2024 and 2022 and third in 2021 and 2020. Previously he was the editor of EuropeanVoice.com, a side publication of The Economist.​​ Before arriving in Brussels in 2010, Dave covered the boardrooms of London, the halls of the US Congress in Washington, the cafes of Paris, the politics of Prague, the courtrooms of Chicago and the streets of New York City. He has also covered climate policy in Berlin.

Dave previously covered US politics in Washington and draws comparisons between the American federal system and the European Union.

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