Gulf Stream Blues
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Burnham is right: less people should go to university
The American obsession with sending everyone toward liberal arts drove up the costs of degrees while degrading their value. Britain has been unwisely…
Jul 30
•
Dave Keating
9
1
The five name changes that would make the EU more honest
Sylvain Kahn's book "Europe: A State Unaware of Itself" describes all the ways European leaders have used confusing language to hide the fact that the…
Jul 26
•
Dave Keating
7
2
3
American democracy may die in four months
With a series of speeches, the Trump administration has laid the groundwork for refusing to accept the results of the midterms in November - and…
Jul 24
•
Dave Keating
11
3
EU issues rash of competition fines against US tech giants
The Google, Meta and Apple fines are not, as claimed by US politicians, about censorship. But despite the small size of the punishments, Brussels is now…
Jul 23
•
Dave Keating
3
1
Can Burnham avoid the Trump trap that ensnared his predecessor?
Starmer's grovelling to the US president did not spare Britain from Trump's attacks. But as the new UK prime minister takes office today, he's hamstrung…
Jul 20
•
Dave Keating
3
Faced with US hostility, EU hits the brakes on its climate plans
Today President von der Leyen proposed to massively water down EU emissions trading, the bedrock of Europe's climate policy that was originally meant to…
Jul 17
•
Dave Keating
8
1
Can Europe regain cognitive sovereignty?
America doesn't only occupy Europe militarily and economically. When we say we want strategic autonomy, we should also be thinking about how to liberate…
Jul 16
•
Dave Keating
19
1
6
Keynote speech: how to achieve a sovereign Europe
Europe has all the tools it needs to be free. But what has to change is this continent's psychology of subservience. I have hope that the younger…
Jul 13
•
Dave Keating
8
2
Farage's failed Trump card shows Europe is politically safer than America
The Reform leader's attempt to normalise corruption by referendum is already collapsing. Despite what we hear from the media, Europe has more antibodies…
Jul 9
•
Dave Keating
8
4
A big day for the European far right
Yesterday Le Pen announced she will run for president while under house arrest, Farage triggered a by-election against himself, and the European…
Jul 8
•
Dave Keating
13
5
Ireland is caught between America and Europe
Dublin has taken over the rotating presidency of the EU Council as the sovereignty debate rages - an awkward position for a country whose economy is…
Jul 6
•
Dave Keating
13
2
7
Video: My journey as an American emigrant
An Independence Day dispatch from Cobh, where my great great great grandfather set sail for the new world in 1860.
Jul 4
•
Dave Keating
11
1
20:04
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