In February 2025, the British media were obsessed with the upcoming first meeting between Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, who had just started his second term. The visit had to go perfectly, they opined, in order to avoid the US president’s wrath. Starmer dutifully showed up with gifts and over-the-top flattery in hand. It seemed for a moment that he had bought Trump’s affection - trading dignity for momentary safety. The British media gushed over Starmer’s grand success. The Daily Mirror called the prime minister "Charmer Starmer" and the Independent called the meeting a "diplomatic win". The Sun called it a "love-in", while the Daily Mail said Trump and Starmer had "struck up an unlikely bromance" which could "forge a fruitful partnership.”

The prime minister seemed to get caught up in that praise, as the British media gushed over Trump’s patronising compliments. All Trump had to say were the words “special relationship” and the UK press was eating out of his hand. “What a beautiful accent” Trump said of Starmer’s voice, calling him a “tough negotiator” and saying the UK is a great country. He said Starmer had tried his best to convince him not to tariff the UK, and Starmer grinned like a schoolboy who got a good review on his homework. But even though Starmer gave away his ace card - an unprecedented invitation from King Charles for a second state visit to the UK - he got absolutely nothing in return. You wouldn’t have been able to tell it from the exuberant UK press coverage, but when Starmer left Washington the situation was completely unchanged. Trump had not given any reassurances on security guarantees for Ukraine or on not launching a trade war against the UK. Just says later, Trump attacked President Zelenskyy in that same oval office. Months later, he started attacking Starmer on a number of fronts. And in June, Trump delivered the most personally humiliating blow - prematurely celebrating Starmer’s resignation from office.